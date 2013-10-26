Pat CrowleyBorn 17 September 1933
Pat Crowley Biography (Wikipedia)
Patricia Crowley (born September 17, 1933) is an American actress.
Pat Crowley Tracks
The West Cork Railway
Last played on
