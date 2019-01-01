Jade Aurora MacRae (born 4 June 1979) is an Australian soul singer and the daughter of professional musicians Joy Yates and Dave MacRae who live in Sydney, Australia. Her debut single "You Make Me Weak" debuted in the top 50 places of the Australian singles charts in November 2004, while her follow-up single from the movie Zoolander "So Hot Right Now" debuted in the top 20 places of the Australian singles charts in February 2005.

MacRae's self-titled debut album was nominated for Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), MTV Australia, Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) and Urban Music awards in 2005 and 2006. The singer's second studio album Get Me Home was released in October 2008. In 2012, following her marriage to Australian hip hop artist Phrase, MacRae continued her musical career under the new moniker of "Dune".