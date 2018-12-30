Cate Le Bon
1983-03-04
Cate Le Bon Biography (Wikipedia)
Cate Le Bon (born Cate Timothy on 4 March 1983) is a Welsh singer-songwriter, currently based in Los Angeles. She sings in both English and Welsh. She has released four solo albums, three EPs and a number of singles. Le Bon is also known for her collaborations with, among others, Manic Street Preachers, Neon Neon, and Matt Davies.
Cate Le Bon Performances & Interviews
Cate Le Bon Tracks
I Can't Help You
O am Gariad
Are You With Me Now?
Love Is Not Love
Sisters
No One Can Drag Me Down
Nadolig Arall Ar Y Caws
Byw Ar Gwmwl (feat. Cate Le Bon)
Love Is Not Love (6 Music Session, 23 May 2016)
Sad Sad Feet
Fold the Cloth - 6 Music session 24/04/2012
Cyrk - 6 Music session RX 24/04/2012 TX 29/04/2012
Wonderful
Crab Day
I Think I Knew
Hwylio Mewn Cyfog
4 Lonely Roads (feat. Cate Le Bon)
O Bont I Bont
Upcoming Events
8
Jan
2019
Cate Le Bon
The Trades Club, Bradford, UK
9
Jan
2019
Cate Le Bon
St Luke's, Glasgow, UK
10
Jan
2019
Cate Le Bon
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
11
Jan
2019
Cate Le Bon
The Gate Arts & Community Centre, Cardiff, UK
12
Jan
2019
Cate Le Bon
Kings Place, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T22:19:35
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
