Mario Dewar Barrett (born August 27, 1986), known mononymously as Mario, is an American singer, songwriter, actor, record producer and model. He is known for his singles "Just a Friend" (2002) and "Let Me Love You" (2004), which won him two Billboard Music Awards, as well as for appearing in the films Step Up and Freedom Writers. He has released four studio albums: Mario (2002), Turning Point (2004), Go (2007), and D.N.A. (2009). At the end of the 2000s decade, Mario was ranked #98 by Billboard on their "Artist of the Decade" list.

His fifth studio album Dancing Shadows was delayed numerous times and was finally released on October 5, 2018.

He is currently playing Devon on the fifth season of Empire.