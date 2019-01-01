Adam Hamilton is a Los Angeles-based music producer, songwriter, and session musician. Hamilton was the bass guitarist of glam metal band L.A. Guns from 2001 through 2007 and rejoined the band in June 2018 as their rhythm guitarist. He also played drums for 1990s alternative rock band Joe 90, and worked as session drummer for alternative/neo-psychedelic band The Brian Jonestown Massacre. Hamilton is a multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, and drums.

As a producer, Hamilton has produced albums for several well-known artists, the best known to date being William Shatner for the concept album Seeking Major Tom (2011). He also works extensively producing and writing music for television and film.