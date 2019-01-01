Adam Hamilton
Adam Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Hamilton is a Los Angeles-based music producer, songwriter, and session musician. Hamilton was the bass guitarist of glam metal band L.A. Guns from 2001 through 2007 and rejoined the band in June 2018 as their rhythm guitarist. He also played drums for 1990s alternative rock band Joe 90, and worked as session drummer for alternative/neo-psychedelic band The Brian Jonestown Massacre. Hamilton is a multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, and drums.
As a producer, Hamilton has produced albums for several well-known artists, the best known to date being William Shatner for the concept album Seeking Major Tom (2011). He also works extensively producing and writing music for television and film.
Adam Hamilton Tracks
Sort by
Adam Hamilton Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Elvis Costello: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Elvis Costello on his collaboration with Carole King
-
The Carole King of yesterday and today performing together
-
“It was so exciting and thrilling” – Carole King watching Aretha Franklin perform (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman
-
“I had no idea that it would mean so much, to so many people” – Carole King’s enduring classic You’ve Got a Friend
-
“It’s not about me, it really is about you” – The humility of Carole King
-
Carole King gets tearful talking about songwriting
-
Carole King: "We had a few different names for the musical, but ended up going with Beautiful!"
-
Carole King in conversation
-
Louise Goffin - My 70s