Colin Charles Greenwood (born 26 June 1969) is an English musician and the bassist for the alternative rock band Radiohead. Along with his younger brother, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood, Greenwood attended Abingdon School in Oxford, England, where he met the future band members. Radiohead have since achieved critical acclaim and have sold over 30 million albums. Along with bass guitar, Greenwood plays upright bass and electronic instruments.
Colin Greenwood Performances & Interviews
- The time Thom Yorke introduced James Brown live at the Hollywood Bowlhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058rrxq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058rrxq.jpg2017-07-15T10:45:00.000ZColin Greenwood opens up about the band's love of funk and soul music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p058rrhk
The time Thom Yorke introduced James Brown live at the Hollywood Bowl
- Colin Greenwood interview 2014https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qz36c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qz36c.jpg2017-01-27T10:48:00.000ZDave interviews Radiohead's Colin Greenwood about Independent Venue Week 2014.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qz3c7
Colin Greenwood interview 2014
- ‘Without those places to support us we wouldn’t have gotten anywhere’ - Colin Greenwood on how indie venues helped Radioheadhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qrrq3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qrrq3.jpg2017-01-25T17:20:00.000ZColin explains how small venues in Oxford enabled the band to learn the craft of playing live.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qr7vl
‘Without those places to support us we wouldn’t have gotten anywhere’ - Colin Greenwood on how indie venues helped Radiohead
- Colin Greenwood's post-gig tourbus throwdownhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cb0jm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cb0jm.jpg2013-07-04T15:55:00.000ZColin and Jonny Greenwood re-enact their post-gig tourbus throwdown.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01cb018
Colin Greenwood's post-gig tourbus throwdown
Colin Greenwood Tracks
