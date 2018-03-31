The ShamenFormed 1986. Disbanded 1999
The Shamen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlx0.jpg
1986
The Shamen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shamen (, SHAY-men) were a Scottish electronic dance music band, formed in 1986 in Aberdeen. The founding members are Colin Angus (born 24 August 1961), Derek McKenzie (born 27 February 1964) and Keith McKenzie (born 30 August 1961). Peter Stephenson (born 1 March 1962) joined shortly after to take over on keyboards from Angus. Several other people were later in the band. Angus then teamed up with Will Sinnott, and together they found credibility as pioneers of rock/dance crossover. When Mr. C joined, the band moved on to international commercial success with "Ebeneezer Goode" and their 1992 Boss Drum album.
The Shamen Tracks
Move Any Mountain
Move Any Mountain
LSI (Love Sex Intelligence)
LSI (Love Sex Intelligence)
Phorever People
Phorever People
Ebeneezer Goode
Ebeneezer Goode
Adam Strange
Adam Strange
Synergy
Synergy
Pro>Gen 'Land Of Oz' Mix
Pro>Gen 'Land Of Oz' Mix
Boss Drum
Boss Drum
Evil Is Even
Evil Is Even
Make It Mine (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 12 Feb 1991)
Possible Worlds (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 12 Feb 1991)
Hyper Real (Radio 1 Session, 12 Feb 1991)
