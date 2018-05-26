Phyllis TateBorn 6 April 1911. Died 29 May 1987
Phyllis Tate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1911-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f22a7e1d-b796-4d17-8238-e22a0af144b8
Phyllis Tate Biography (Wikipedia)
Phyllis Tate (6 April 1911 – 29 May 1987) was an English composer known for forming unusual instrumental combinations in her output. Much of her work was written for the use of amateur performers and children.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phyllis Tate Tracks
Sort by
London Fields – suite: no.4 Hampstead Heath
Phyllis Tate
London Fields – suite: no.4 Hampstead Heath
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
London Fields – suite: no.4 Hampstead Heath
Last played on
Prelude from Triptych
Phyllis Tate
Prelude from Triptych
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr3sj.jpglink
Prelude from Triptych
Last played on
Springtime at Kew (London Fields Suite)
Phyllis Tate
Springtime at Kew (London Fields Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Springtime at Kew (London Fields Suite)
Last played on
The Lark in the Clear Air
Trad.
The Lark in the Clear Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lark in the Clear Air
Last played on
London Fields: Hampstead Heath – Rondo for Roundabouts
Phyllis Tate
London Fields: Hampstead Heath – Rondo for Roundabouts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Fields - Springtime at Kew
Phyllis Tate
London Fields - Springtime at Kew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Fields - Springtime at Kew
Last played on
Phyllis Tate Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist