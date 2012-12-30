Nobunny
Nobunny Biography (Wikipedia)
Nobunny is the stage persona of musician Justin Champlin, performing since 2001. His debut LP, Love Visions, was home recorded and released in 2008 on Bubbledumb Records to positive reviews. It was re-released with 1-2-3-4 Go! Records in 2009 along with a second album, Raw Romance, which was released with Burger Records. His second official LP, "First Blood", was released by Goner Records in September 2010. His last LP, Secret Songs, was released on Goner Records towards the end of 2013.
Nobunny Tracks
Drei Blondinen
Nobunny
Drei Blondinen
Drei Blondinen
Last played on
La La La La Love You
Nobunny
La La La La Love You
La La La La Love You
Last played on
I Was On (The Bozo Show)
Nobunny
I Was On (The Bozo Show)
I Was On (The Bozo Show)
Last played on
Motorhead With Me
Nobunny
Motorhead With Me
Motorhead With Me
Last played on
