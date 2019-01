Aidonia (born Sheldon Lawrence, 6 April 1981) is a Jamaican musician and head of the musical partnership "J.O.P.", which has a contract under The Alliance (dancehall). He became active in early 2004, and has released albums on the record labels, VP Records and Jag One Productions.

Aidonia has also released in the mixtape "Bolt Action", in collaboration with Federation Sound, Equiknoxx Music/Gerusalem Music and Business Class. The mixtape utilizes classic hip-hop instrumentals with Aidonia's lyrical melodies overlaying and features artistes Chino, Lil Joe and fellow JOP label-mate, Deablo