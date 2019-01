Quench is the moniker of Australian music producer CJ Dolan. His single "Dreams" was nominated for the 1995 ARIA Award for Best Dance Release and has sold over a million copies worldwide. He released albums Sequenchial in 1995 and Consequenchial in 2000. His single "Embrace the Sunshine" featuring Lisa Worley reached #100 on the ARIA singles chart.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia