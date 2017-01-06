QuenchTrance - Christopher J. Dolan
Quench
Quench is the moniker of Australian music producer CJ Dolan. His single "Dreams" was nominated for the 1995 ARIA Award for Best Dance Release and has sold over a million copies worldwide. He released albums Sequenchial in 1995 and Consequenchial in 2000. His single "Embrace the Sunshine" featuring Lisa Worley reached #100 on the ARIA singles chart.
