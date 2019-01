Penguin Cafe is a band originally conceived by Arthur Jeffes, son of Simon Jeffes and Emily Young, as a continuation of his father's project, the Penguin Cafe Orchestra. Penguin Cafe's current ten-person line-up was originally brought together in 2009, featuring a group of musicians ranging from "luminaries from The Royal College of Music to members of bands such as Suede and Gorillaz". The group produced their first album, A Matter of Life... in 2010, which was released on their own Penguin Cafe label. Despite the similarities in genre and name, the group is distinct from the original Penguin Cafe Orchestra.