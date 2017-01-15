Robert HeppenerBorn 9 August 1925. Died 25 August 2009
Robert Heppener
1925-08-09
Robert Heppener Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Heppener (9 August 1925 in Amsterdam – 25 August 2009 in Bergen) was a Dutch composer.
Del iubilo del core che esce in voce
