Russian State Symphony Orchestra of CinematographyFormed November 1924
Russian State Symphony Orchestra of Cinematography
1924-11
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Russian State Symphony Cinema Orchestra (Russian: Российский государственный симфонический оркестр кинематографии) is a cinematographic orchestra of Russia under the control of the Ministry of Culture Symphony Orchestra, performing musical compositions for use in movies and other media. Founded in November 1924, until 1991 it was known as the State Symphony Orchestra of Cinematography at the Council of Ministers of the USSR (Russian: Государственный симфонический оркестр кинематографии при Совете Министров СССР).
Tracks
Romance (The Gadfly)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Romance (The Gadfly)
Romance (The Gadfly)
