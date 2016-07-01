Ferhat Tunç is a Zaza-Kurdish musician from Turkey.

The Zaza-Kurdish, Alevi muslim, Turkish national singer Ferhat Tunç was born in 1964 in the city of Tunceli, in Turkey's eastern province of Tunceli.

His album Dersim - Kirmanciye Laments of 2012 reached number 9 of World Music Charts Europe in July 2012 and number 10 in August.