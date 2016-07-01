Ferhat TunçBorn 14 March 1964
Ferhat Tunç
1964-03-14
Ferhat Tunç Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferhat Tunç is a Zaza-Kurdish musician from Turkey.
The Zaza-Kurdish, Alevi muslim, Turkish national singer Ferhat Tunç was born in 1964 in the city of Tunceli, in Turkey's eastern province of Tunceli.
His album Dersim - Kirmanciye Laments of 2012 reached number 9 of World Music Charts Europe in July 2012 and number 10 in August.
Ferhat Tunç Tracks
Anne beni haziranda bul
Ferhat Tunç
Anne beni haziranda bul
Anne beni haziranda bul
Hora Hora
Ferhat Tunç
Hora Hora
Hora Hora
Alisero
Ferhat Tunç
Alisero
Alisero
