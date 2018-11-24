Ben Foster
Ben Foster (born 1977) is a BAFTA award-winning British composer, best known for his work on the BBC series Torchwood and as orchestrator for Murray Gold on Doctor Who and for Marc Streitenfeld on Prometheus and The Grey. He is also known for his work as the conductor for Peter Gabriel's Scratch my Back world tour and albums, and for the BBC Proms Doctor Who events.
Ben Foster Performances & Interviews
- Doctor Who: "I am the Doctor" - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:32:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Murray Gold's Doctor Who - "I am the Doctor".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p3wx9
Doctor Who: "I am the Doctor" - Preview Clip
- Doctor Who medley - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:30:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Murray Gold's Doctor Who medley.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p3x7z
Doctor Who medley - Preview Clip
Ben Foster Tracks
Sort by
Robin Hood (2010) - Pact Sworn in Blood / Planting the Fields
Marc Streitenfeld
Robin Hood (2010) - Pact Sworn in Blood / Planting the Fields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robin Hood (2010) - Pact Sworn in Blood / Planting the Fields
Last played on
A Model of the Universe (The Theory of Everything)
Jóhann Jóhannsson
A Model of the Universe (The Theory of Everything)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62pp.jpglink
A Model of the Universe (The Theory of Everything)
Orchestra
Last played on
Fantasia On The Young Musician Theme for Orchestra
Ben Foster
Fantasia On The Young Musician Theme for Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Fantasia On The Young Musician Theme for Orchestra
Last played on
Fantasia on the Young Musician Theme
Ben Foster
Fantasia on the Young Musician Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Fantasia on the Young Musician Theme
Last played on
Doctor Who Theme (Series 8)
Murray Gold
Doctor Who Theme (Series 8)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k9027.jpglink
Doctor Who Theme (Series 8)
Last played on
Our Girl Specially Composed Music
Ben Foster
Our Girl Specially Composed Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Girl Specially Composed Music
Last played on
My Silence
Murray Gold
My Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k9027.jpglink
My Silence
Last played on
1969
Murray Gold
1969
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k9027.jpglink
1969
Last played on
Upgrade In Progress
Murray Gold
Upgrade In Progress
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k9027.jpglink
Upgrade In Progress
Last played on
They Are Everywhere
Murray Gold
They Are Everywhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k9027.jpglink
They Are Everywhere
Last played on
Double Doctor
Murray Gold
Double Doctor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0515kpr.jpglink
Double Doctor
Last played on
Chalkboard
Jóhann Jóhannsson
Chalkboard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62pp.jpglink
Chalkboard
Last played on
BBC Young Musician 2014 Specially Composed Music
Ben Foster
BBC Young Musician 2014 Specially Composed Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
First There Were Daleks (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir & Ben Foster)
Murray Gold
First There Were Daleks (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir & Ben Foster)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k9027.jpglink
First There Were Daleks (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir & Ben Foster)
Classic Doctor Who Medley (feat. Peter Howell, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Paddy Kingsland, Mark Ayres, Dudley Simpson, Brian Hodgson & Malcolm Clarke)
Ben Foster
Classic Doctor Who Medley (feat. Peter Howell, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Paddy Kingsland, Mark Ayres, Dudley Simpson, Brian Hodgson & Malcolm Clarke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Rings of Akhaten (feat. Allan Clayton, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir, Kerry Ingram & Ben Foster)
Murray Gold
Rings of Akhaten (feat. Allan Clayton, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir, Kerry Ingram & Ben Foster)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k9027.jpglink
Rings of Akhaten (feat. Allan Clayton, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir, Kerry Ingram & Ben Foster)
Albert Hall Sequence (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir & Ben Foster)
Murray Gold
Albert Hall Sequence (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir & Ben Foster)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k9027.jpglink
Albert Hall Sequence (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir & Ben Foster)
I Am the Doctor (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir & Ben Foster)
Murray Gold
I Am the Doctor (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir & Ben Foster)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k9027.jpglink
I Am the Doctor (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir & Ben Foster)
The Madman with a Box (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Elin Manahan Thomas & Ben Foster)
Murray Gold
The Madman with a Box (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Elin Manahan Thomas & Ben Foster)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k9027.jpglink
The Madman with a Box (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Elin Manahan Thomas & Ben Foster)
The Impossible Girl (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Ben Foster)
Murray Gold
The Impossible Girl (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Ben Foster)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k9027.jpglink
The Impossible Girl (feat. BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Ben Foster)
Doctor Who Theme (feat. Peter Howell, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Mark Ayres & Ben Foster)
Ron Grainer
Doctor Who Theme (feat. Peter Howell, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Mark Ayres & Ben Foster)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Doctor Who Theme (feat. Peter Howell, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Mark Ayres & Ben Foster)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 3: Doctor Who Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9wd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-14T22:09:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p017g7b9.jpg
14
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 3: Doctor Who Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 2: Doctor Who Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqg3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-13T22:09:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cqvxg.jpg
13
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 2: Doctor Who Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef95v2
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-25T22:09:55
25
Jul
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e94c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-24T22:09:55
24
Jul
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3w5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-27T22:09:55
27
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
