Alvin CashBorn 15 February 1939. Died 21 November 1999
Alvin Cash
Alvin Cash (February 15, 1939 – November 21, 1999) was an American pop singer and actor.
Ali Shuffle
Twine Time
Doin' The Ali Shuffle
Keep on Dancing
Party Time
