Terence Blanchard Biography (Wikipedia)
Terence Oliver Blanchard (born March 13, 1962) is an American jazz trumpeter, composer, and music educator. Blanchard started his career in 1980 as a member of the Lionel Hampton Orchestra, then Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. He has composed more than forty film scores and performed on more than fifty.
Since 2000, Blanchard has served as artistic director of the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz. In 2011 he was named artistic director of the Henry Mancini Institute at the University of Miami. In the fall of 2015 he was named a visiting scholar in jazz composition at Berklee College of Music.
Terence Blanchard Tracks
The Water
The Water
In Time of Need
In Time of Need
Eve's Bayou
When We're Human
Last played on
Soul Eyes
Last played on
Taxi Driver
Last played on
Herbie Hancock - By Himself
Last played on
Opening Titles
Last played on
Jackie's Lament
Last played on
Deli To Soup Kitchen
Last played on
A Child With The Blues (feat. Terence Blanchard)
Last played on
Malcolm's Theme
Last played on
Clockers (medley)
Last played on
Mo Better Blues (feat. Terence Blanchard)
Last played on
Malcolm X (1992) - Black and White
Orchestra
Last played on
Footprints
Performer
Tom & Jerry
Performer
Bag
Performer
Canvas (feat. Terence Blanchard)
Last played on
Midnight (feat. The E Collective)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Midnight (feat. The E Collective)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Soldiers
Last played on
Anatomy Of A Murder
Last played on
Compared to What
Last played on
Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams (feat. Terence Blanchard & The Blind Boys of Alabama)
Last played on
End Credits/America The Beautiful
Lightning's Gone
Lightning Is Hit
Attack From Above
Maurice Killed
Mission Orders/Stance Berlin
Paper Plane
Luntz Berlin
Junior Escapes
Junior Prison
Deacon's Crash
German Destroyer
Deacon Damaged
Waiting For Bombers
Takeoff
Bomber Briefing
Lightning Jail
Junior Medical/Luntz Screening
Victory Rolls
German Airfield
Past BBC Events
London Jazz Festival: EFG London Jazz Festival: Stories of the Danube
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epnp8g
Barbican, London
2017-11-19T21:56:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p053dl9k.jpg
19
Nov
2017
London Jazz Festival: EFG London Jazz Festival: Stories of the Danube
Barbican, London
