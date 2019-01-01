Spice 1Born 1970
Robert Lee Green, Jr. (born July 2, 1970), better known by his stage name Spice 1, is an American rapper from Hayward, California. He began releasing albums in 1992 and was ranked number 56 in The Source magazine's Top 115 Hip-Hop Artists from 1988 to 2003.
