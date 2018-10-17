The Flexican
The Flexican
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02w22pg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f21a9cb9-c6f9-4616-b78d-38fa35387c25
The Flexican Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomás Goethals, better known by his stage name The Flexican (Mexico City, October 11, 1983) is a Dutch DJ. He is a member of Dutch rap group Flinke Namen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Flexican Tracks
Sort by
Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (feat. Busy Signal, The Flexican & FS Green)
Major Lazer
Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (feat. Busy Signal, The Flexican & FS Green)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwk5p.jpglink
Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (feat. Busy Signal, The Flexican & FS Green)
Last played on
Come To Me (feat. Feliciana)
The Flexican
Come To Me (feat. Feliciana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w22pg.jpglink
Come To Me (feat. Feliciana)
Last played on
Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Ape Drums & Remix) (feat. Busy Signal, The Flexican & FS Green)
Major Lazer
Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Ape Drums & Remix) (feat. Busy Signal, The Flexican & FS Green)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Ape Drums & Remix) (feat. Busy Signal, The Flexican & FS Green)
Last played on
Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Hunter Siegel Remix) (feat. The Flexican, Busy Signal & FS Green)
Major Lazer
Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Hunter Siegel Remix) (feat. The Flexican, Busy Signal & FS Green)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Hunter Siegel Remix) (feat. The Flexican, Busy Signal & FS Green)
Last played on
The Flexican Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist