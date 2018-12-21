Máire Ní ChathasaighBorn 1956
Máire Ní Chathasaigh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f21635d1-b8eb-4f79-8f30-98a418b92924
Máire Ní Chathasaigh Biography (Wikipedia)
Máire Ní Chathasaigh (born 1956) is an Irish harpist and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Máire Ní Chathasaigh Tracks
Sort by
Infant Holy
Chris Newman
Infant Holy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Infant Holy
Last played on
The First Tree In The Greenwood
Chris Newman
The First Tree In The Greenwood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The First Tree In The Greenwood
Last played on
Three Ships From Sussex
Chris Newman
Three Ships From Sussex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Ships From Sussex
Last played on
The Holy And The Ivy
Chris Newman & Máire Ní Chathasaigh
The Holy And The Ivy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Holy And The Ivy
Performer
Last played on
Barndances- My Fiddle / If There Were No Women In The World / The Blue Heather
Chris Newman
Barndances- My Fiddle / If There Were No Women In The World / The Blue Heather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barndances- My Fiddle / If There Were No Women In The World / The Blue Heather
Last played on
THE OLD BUSH/SPIKE ISLAND LASSES/THE CROOKED ROAD
Arty McGlynn
THE OLD BUSH/SPIKE ISLAND LASSES/THE CROOKED ROAD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE OLD BUSH/SPIKE ISLAND LASSES/THE CROOKED ROAD
Last played on
I Ne'er Shall Wean Her / The Priest In His Boots/ Tomas O Canainn's
Arty McGlynn
I Ne'er Shall Wean Her / The Priest In His Boots/ Tomas O Canainn's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Ne'er Shall Wean Her / The Priest In His Boots/ Tomas O Canainn's
Last played on
I Ne'er Shall Wean Her / The Priest In His Boots / Tomas O Canainn's
Arty McGlynn
I Ne'er Shall Wean Her / The Priest In His Boots / Tomas O Canainn's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Ne'er Shall Wean Her / The Priest In His Boots / Tomas O Canainn's
Last played on
Among The Heather
Arty McGlynn
Among The Heather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Among The Heather
Last played on
Tom Cronin's Homework
Nollaig Casey
Tom Cronin's Homework
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tom Cronin's Homework
Last played on
Thugamar Fein An Samhradh Linn (We Brought The Summer In)
Máire Ní Chathasaigh
Thugamar Fein An Samhradh Linn (We Brought The Summer In)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thugamar Fein An Samhradh Linn (We Brought The Summer In)
Last played on
Chaarles O'Conor/Father Hanly
Máire Ní Chathasaigh
Chaarles O'Conor/Father Hanly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chaarles O'Conor/Father Hanly
Last played on
Miss Fahey's Fancy/ I've No Money/ Jerry Hayes
Máire Ní Chathasaigh
Miss Fahey's Fancy/ I've No Money/ Jerry Hayes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ding dong merrily on high
Chris Newman
Ding dong merrily on high
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ding dong merrily on high
Last played on
Carolan's Farewell To Music
Máire Ní Chathasaigh
Carolan's Farewell To Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carolan's Farewell To Music
Last played on
The Fisherman's Hornpipe/The Cuckoo's Nest
Máire Ní Chathasaigh
The Fisherman's Hornpipe/The Cuckoo's Nest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
i ne'er shall wean her/the priest in his boots/tomas o canainn's
Arty McGlynn
i ne'er shall wean her/the priest in his boots/tomas o canainn's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
i ne'er shall wean her/the priest in his boots/tomas o canainn's
Last played on
Turkey in the Straw
Chris Newman
Turkey in the Straw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turkey in the Straw
Last played on
Three Ships/Sussex Carol
Máire Ní Chathasaigh
Three Ships/Sussex Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Ships/Sussex Carol
Performer
Last played on
Pheasant Feathers
Chris Newman
Pheasant Feathers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pheasant Feathers
Last played on
O Ho Nighean, E Ho Nighean
Máire Ní Chathasaigh
O Ho Nighean, E Ho Nighean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Ho Nighean, E Ho Nighean
Last played on
Hindero horo
Máire Ní Chathasaigh
Hindero horo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hindero horo
Last played on
A Mhaire Bhan Og
Máire Ní Chathasaigh
A Mhaire Bhan Og
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Mhaire Bhan Og
Last played on
Máire Ní Chathasaigh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist