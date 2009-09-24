The Spitfire Boys were the first Liverpool punk band to release a single ("British Refugee" c/w "Mein Kampf"). The Spitfire Boys were mainly notable for including in their line-up Peter Clarke, who went on to drum for The Slits and later Siouxsie and the Banshees and the Creatures (as well as marrying Siouxsie) as Budgie, and Paul Rutherford, later better known for being a member of 1980s pop band Frankie Goes to Hollywood. Jones (aka guitarist David Littler) went on to join The Photons, which also included Steve Strange (Visage) and Vince Ely (The Psychedelic Furs).