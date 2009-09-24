Spitfire BoysFormed 1977
Spitfire Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f212ec90-4d3a-4a45-94db-5f15960de74b
Spitfire Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Spitfire Boys were the first Liverpool punk band to release a single ("British Refugee" c/w "Mein Kampf"). The Spitfire Boys were mainly notable for including in their line-up Peter Clarke, who went on to drum for The Slits and later Siouxsie and the Banshees and the Creatures (as well as marrying Siouxsie) as Budgie, and Paul Rutherford, later better known for being a member of 1980s pop band Frankie Goes to Hollywood. Jones (aka guitarist David Littler) went on to join The Photons, which also included Steve Strange (Visage) and Vince Ely (The Psychedelic Furs).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spitfire Boys Tracks
Sort by
British Refugee
Spitfire Boys
British Refugee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
British Refugee
Last played on
Spitfire Boys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist