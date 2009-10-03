Pedro Suárez-VértizBorn 13 February 1968
Pedro Suárez-Vértiz Alva (born February 13, 1969 in Callao, Peru) is a Peruvian singer-songwriter-guitarist. He founded the popular rock band Arena Hash with his brother Patricio, Arturo Pomar and Christian Meier in 1987; a few years later, the band broke up and Vértiz began his solo career.
He is the winner of Orgullosamente Latino 2004 (Proudly Latin 2004) and winner of the Best Latin Soloist of the Year in Mexico.
He is well known for his multitudinous concerts, his vocal rhythm, his extensive guitar collection, his abstinence from alcohol and tobacco, his philanthropy and his personality.
