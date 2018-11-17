Wayne Maurice Henderson (September 24, 1939 – April 5, 2014) was an American soul jazz and hard bop trombonist and record producer. In 1961, he co-founded the soul jazz/hard bop group The Jazz Crusaders. Henderson left the group (who by then had changed their name to The Crusaders) in 1976 to pursue a career in producing, but revived The Jazz Crusaders in 1995.

In 2007, Henderson took a position with the California College of Music in Pasadena, California.

Henderson had suffered from diabetes and died of heart failure at a Culver City hospital on April 5, 2014 at age 74.