Wayne HendersonBorn 24 September 1939. Died 5 April 2014
Wayne Henderson
1939-09-24
Wayne Henderson Biography
Wayne Maurice Henderson (September 24, 1939 – April 5, 2014) was an American soul jazz and hard bop trombonist and record producer. In 1961, he co-founded the soul jazz/hard bop group The Jazz Crusaders. Henderson left the group (who by then had changed their name to The Crusaders) in 1976 to pursue a career in producing, but revived The Jazz Crusaders in 1995.
In 2007, Henderson took a position with the California College of Music in Pasadena, California.
Henderson had suffered from diabetes and died of heart failure at a Culver City hospital on April 5, 2014 at age 74.
Wayne Henderson Tracks
Dancin' Love Affair
Wayne Henderson
Dancin' Love Affair
Dancin' Love Affair
Last played on
Orbital Velocity (feat. Wayne Henderson)
The Freedom Sounds
The Freedom Sounds
Orbital Velocity (feat. Wayne Henderson)
Orbital Velocity (feat. Wayne Henderson)
Last played on
For Real
Roy Ayers
For Real
For Real
Last played on
People Get Ready (feat. Wayne Henderson)
The Freedom Sounds
The Freedom Sounds
People Get Ready (feat. Wayne Henderson)
People Get Ready (feat. Wayne Henderson)
Last played on
Soul Sound System
Wayne Henderson
Soul Sound System
Soul Sound System
Last played on
