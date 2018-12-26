Donald Shaw, born 1967 (age 51–52), is a Scottish musician, composer, producer, and one of the founding members of the group Capercaillie. Shaw has composed for film and TV. In 2002, he won two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for Best Soundtrack and Best Theme in UK television for the drama Crowdie and Cream.[citation needed] His score for the film Transition (released in 2000) was BAFTA nominated for best soundtrack. In 2004, he composed Harvest, a commission for the opening night of Celtic Connections festival. He won the Scots Trad Music Composer of the Year award in December 2006.