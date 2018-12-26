Donald Shaw
Donald Shaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Shaw, born 1967 (age 51–52), is a Scottish musician, composer, producer, and one of the founding members of the group Capercaillie. Shaw has composed for film and TV. In 2002, he won two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for Best Soundtrack and Best Theme in UK television for the drama Crowdie and Cream.[citation needed] His score for the film Transition (released in 2000) was BAFTA nominated for best soundtrack. In 2004, he composed Harvest, a commission for the opening night of Celtic Connections festival. He won the Scots Trad Music Composer of the Year award in December 2006.
Rèiteach
Charlie McKerron
Rèiteach
Rèiteach
Waltz Quadrille (feat. Donald Shaw)
Donald Black
Waltz Quadrille (feat. Donald Shaw)
Waltz Quadrille (feat. Donald Shaw)
Beautiful Day (feat. Donald Shaw, John McCusker & Greg Lawson)
Barbara Dickson
Beautiful Day (feat. Donald Shaw, John McCusker & Greg Lawson)
Beautiful Day (feat. Donald Shaw, John McCusker & Greg Lawson)
Danns' a luideagan Odhar
Donald Shaw
Danns' a luideagan Odhar
Danns' a luideagan Odhar
Crònan Bleoghain / 'S Moch An Diu A Rin Mi Eirigh
Dónal Lunny
Crònan Bleoghain / 'S Moch An Diu A Rin Mi Eirigh
Crònan Bleoghain / 'S Moch An Diu A Rin Mi Eirigh
Hebrides: Islands On The Edge
Donald Shaw
Hebrides: Islands On The Edge
Hebrides: Islands On The Edge
Tribute To Peadar O'Donnell / Takarasaka
Jerry Douglas
Tribute To Peadar O'Donnell / Takarasaka
Tribute To Peadar O'Donnell / Takarasaka
REITEACH (CEILIDH POLKA)
Charlie McKerron
REITEACH (CEILIDH POLKA)
REITEACH (CEILIDH POLKA)
A Precious Place
Duncan Chisholm
A Precious Place
A Precious Place
O Mhisg a' Chuir a Nollaig Oirnn/Cape Breton Puirt a Beul/Ann MacEachnie's Favourite/Bealach a Chara
DANNY THOMPSON, Donald Shaw, Iain MacDonald, Jerry Douglas, Ricky Skaggs, Russ Barenberg & Tommy Hayes
O Mhisg a' Chuir a Nollaig Oirnn/Cape Breton Puirt a Beul/Ann MacEachnie's Favourite/Bealach a Chara
At The Heart Of It All
Donald Shaw
At The Heart Of It All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4k2.jpglink
At The Heart Of It All
Conductor
Cuairt Na Hearadh (Tour De Harris)
Donald Shaw
Cuairt Na Hearadh (Tour De Harris)
Cuairt Na Hearadh (Tour De Harris)
Waiting For The Federals
Aly Bain
Waiting For The Federals
Waiting For The Federals
A' SEOLADH GU COGADH/SAILING TO WAR
Charlie McKerron
A' SEOLADH GU COGADH/SAILING TO WAR
A' SEOLADH GU COGADH/SAILING TO WAR
Corryvreckan
Donald Shaw
Corryvreckan
Corryvreckan
Islands On the Edge
SWH String Section
Islands On the Edge
Islands On the Edge
Performer
AN REITEACH
Charlie MacKerron & Donald Shaw
AN REITEACH
AN REITEACH
Performer
Islands On The Edge
Donald Shaw
Islands On The Edge
Islands On The Edge
The Islay Barley
Donald Shaw
The Islay Barley
The Islay Barley
Peewits / What am I doing Here (Martyn Bennett set)
Martyn Bennett
Peewits / What am I doing Here (Martyn Bennett set)
Peewits / What am I doing Here (Martyn Bennett set)
Performer
Boots Of Spanish Leather (feat. Jerry Douglas, Donald Shaw, Danny Thompson & Tommy Hayes)
Nanci Griffith
Boots Of Spanish Leather (feat. Jerry Douglas, Donald Shaw, Danny Thompson & Tommy Hayes)
Boots Of Spanish Leather (feat. Jerry Douglas, Donald Shaw, Danny Thompson & Tommy Hayes)
Calum's Road, arr. Donald Grant
Donald Shaw
Calum's Road, arr. Donald Grant
Calum's Road, arr. Donald Grant
Ensemble
Evangeline
James Grant
Evangeline
Evangeline
A FAGAL FLUR NAN CRUINNEAG (ORAN DO SHEONAID)
Donald Shaw
A FAGAL FLUR NAN CRUINNEAG (ORAN DO SHEONAID)
A FAGAL FLUR NAN CRUINNEAG (ORAN DO SHEONAID)
Performer
Trouble in the Fields
Nanci Griffith
Trouble in the Fields
Trouble in the Fields
Buain na Choirce
Donald Shaw
Buain na Choirce
Buain na Choirce
Boneparte's Retreat
Aly Bain
Boneparte's Retreat
Boneparte's Retreat
The Islay Barley
Donald Shaw
The Islay Barley
The Islay Barley
Performer
