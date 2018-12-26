Shawn MullinsBorn 8 March 1968
Shawn Mullins
1968-03-08
Shawn Mullins Biography (Wikipedia)
Shawn Mullins (born March 8, 1968) is an American singer-songwriter who specializes in folk rock, instrumental rock, adult alternative, and Americana music. He is best known for the 1998 single "Lullaby", which hit number one on the Adult Top 40 and was nominated for a Grammy Award.
Shawn Mullins Tracks
Lullaby
Shawn Mullins
Lullaby
Lullaby
The Gulf Of Mexico
Shawn Mullins
The Gulf Of Mexico
The Gulf Of Mexico
