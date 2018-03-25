Barry DennenBorn 22 February 1938. Died 26 September 2017
1938-02-22
Barry Dennen Biography
Barry Dennen (February 22, 1938 – September 26, 2017) was an American actor, singer and writer. He played Pontius Pilate on the original recording and later in the film of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Wilkommen
Cabaret
