Barbara SukowaBorn 2 February 1950
Barbara Sukowa
1950-02-02
Barbara Sukowa Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Sukowa (born 2 February 1950) is a German theatre and film actress. She is known for her work with directors Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Margarethe von Trotta. She won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for the 1986 film Rosa Luxemburg. Her other film appearances include Lola (1981), Europa (1990), M. Butterfly (1993), and Hannah Arendt (2012). She currently stars as Katarina Jones on 12 Monkeys.
Gurrelieder
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder
Gurrelieder
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebb5v2
Kensington Town Hall
1989-08-23T22:41:15
23
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 40
Kensington Town Hall
