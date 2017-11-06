Lita FordBorn 19 September 1958
Lita Ford
1958-09-19
Lita Ford Biography (Wikipedia)
Lita Rossana Ford (born 19 September 1958) is an English-born American rock guitarist, actress, vocalist and songwriter who was the lead guitarist for the Runaways in the late 1970s before embarking on a solo career in the 1980s.
Kiss Me Deadly (snippet)
Falling In And Out Of Love
Kiss Me Deadly
I'll Be Home For Christmas (feat. Lita Ford)
Close My Eyes Forever (with Ozzy Osbourne)
Wicked Wonderland
