John CarmichaelPianist /composer. Born 5 October 1930
John Carmichael
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f20b2647-ae80-4d8c-89b5-72a4c804cacb
John Carmichael Biography (Wikipedia)
John Carmichael OAM (born 5 October 1930) is an Australian pianist, composer and music therapist who has long been resident in the United Kingdom. One of his best known works is the Concierto folklorico for piano and string orchestra. His works for piano form much of his musical output, although he composes for many other instruments. His work is described as expressive and lyrical.
John Carmichael Tracks
Trumpet Concerto (1972)
John Carmichael
Trumpet Concerto (1972)
Trumpet Concerto (1972)
Performer
Last played on
A Country Fair arr. Hurst for orchestra
John Carmichael
A Country Fair arr. Hurst for orchestra
A Country Fair arr. Hurst for orchestra
Last played on
Tom An T-Searraich
Finlay Macneil, Duncan Findlay & John Carmichael
Tom An T-Searraich
Tom An T-Searraich
Performer
Last played on
Oran Nam Fiaclan
Norman Maclean
Oran Nam Fiaclan
Oran Nam Fiaclan
Last played on
KITCHENER'S ARMY/BONAWE HIGHLANDERS
John Carmichael
KITCHENER'S ARMY/BONAWE HIGHLANDERS
KITCHENER'S ARMY/BONAWE HIGHLANDERS
Last played on
Birlinn Cholla Chiotaich
Archie MacTaggart, Frank Henery & John Carmichael
Birlinn Cholla Chiotaich
Birlinn Cholla Chiotaich
Performer
Last played on
KINTAIL/PADDY BE EASY/MORAG RAMSAY
John Carmichael
KINTAIL/PADDY BE EASY/MORAG RAMSAY
KINTAIL/PADDY BE EASY/MORAG RAMSAY
Last played on
Mo Mhathair Chaomh
Alistair MacDonald
Mo Mhathair Chaomh
Mo Mhathair Chaomh
Last played on
Kirivick
Angus MacRay
Kirivick
Kirivick
Last played on
MAIRI OG
John Carmichael
MAIRI OG
MAIRI OG
Performer
Last played on
Carlabhagh
Angus MacRay
Carlabhagh
Carlabhagh
Last played on
MO MHAIRI OG
John Carmichael
MO MHAIRI OG
MO MHAIRI OG
Performer
Last played on
Ellanorr / Mrs Lily Christie
John Carmichael
Ellanorr / Mrs Lily Christie
Ellanorr / Mrs Lily Christie
Last played on
THIG LEAM THAR NA MARA GU SCALPAIGH NA HEARADH
F Henry, John Carmichael & Mairi MacArthur
THIG LEAM THAR NA MARA GU SCALPAIGH NA HEARADH
THIG LEAM THAR NA MARA GU SCALPAIGH NA HEARADH
Performer
Last played on
Hori Horo Mo Nighneag
John Carmichael
Hori Horo Mo Nighneag
Hori Horo Mo Nighneag
Last played on
CEUD FAILT AIR GACH GLEANN
John Carmichael
CEUD FAILT AIR GACH GLEANN
CEUD FAILT AIR GACH GLEANN
Last played on
Gay Gordons On The Button Box: Hills Of Perth / Barren Rocks Of Aden
Alasdair Macleod
Gay Gordons On The Button Box: Hills Of Perth / Barren Rocks Of Aden
Gay Gordons On The Button Box: Hills Of Perth / Barren Rocks Of Aden
Last played on
STRIP THE WILLOW: KENNY GILLIES OF PORTNALONG/THE JIGGERNAUT/BARNEY'S JIG/ITCHY FINGERS
John Carmichael
STRIP THE WILLOW: KENNY GILLIES OF PORTNALONG/THE JIGGERNAUT/BARNEY'S JIG/ITCHY FINGERS
Na Brogan Ura
Alistair MacDonald
Na Brogan Ura
Na Brogan Ura
Last played on
ORAN NAM FIACLAN
Alistair MacDonald
ORAN NAM FIACLAN
ORAN NAM FIACLAN
Last played on
A Mhairi Dhonn/An cluinn thu leannain/An teid thu leam
John Carmichael
A Mhairi Dhonn/An cluinn thu leannain/An teid thu leam
A Mhairi Dhonn/An cluinn thu leannain/An teid thu leam
Performer
Last played on
FILORO
John Carmichael
FILORO
FILORO
Performer
Last played on
Highland Schottische Munlochy Brig/Before I Marry/Morag/Hi Ro Hirum/Ja
John Carmichael
Highland Schottische Munlochy Brig/Before I Marry/Morag/Hi Ro Hirum/Ja
MY LOVE IS THE FAIR LAD/PM DONALD MACLEAN OF LEWIS
John Carmichael
MY LOVE IS THE FAIR LAD/PM DONALD MACLEAN OF LEWIS
NA TOIR IOMRADH
John Carmichael
NA TOIR IOMRADH
NA TOIR IOMRADH
Last played on
PIPE MARCHES IN 6/8: BLUE BONNETS/MACNEILS OF UGADALE
John Carmichael
PIPE MARCHES IN 6/8: BLUE BONNETS/MACNEILS OF UGADALE
MUILE NAM MOR BHEANN
John Carmichael
MUILE NAM MOR BHEANN
MUILE NAM MOR BHEANN
Performer
Last played on
An Aitearachd Aird
John Carmichael
An Aitearachd Aird
An Aitearachd Aird
Performer
Last played on
