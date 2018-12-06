Sarah Webster FabioBorn 20 January 1928. Died 7 November 1979
Sarah Webster Fabio
1928-01-20
Sarah Webster Fabio Biography
Sarah Webster Fabio (January 20, 1928 – November 7, 1979) was a poet, literary critic and educator.
Sarah Webster Fabio Tracks
Sweet Songs
Sarah Webster Fabio
Sweet Songs
Sweet Songs
Work It Out
Sarah Webster Fabio
Work It Out
Work It Out
Sweet Songs (feat. Timecrow & Bobby Blackbird)
Sarah Webster Fabio
Sweet Songs (feat. Timecrow & Bobby Blackbird)
Sweet Songs (feat. Timecrow & Bobby Blackbird)
If We Come As Soft Rain
Sarah Webster Fabio
If We Come As Soft Rain
If We Come As Soft Rain
Jujus/Alchemy Of The Blues
Sarah Webster Fabio
Jujus/Alchemy Of The Blues
Jujus/Alchemy Of The Blues
Still, A Red Hot Axe
Sarah Webster Fabio
Still, A Red Hot Axe
Still, A Red Hot Axe
Juju For Grandma
Sarah Webster Fabio
Juju For Grandma
Juju For Grandma
