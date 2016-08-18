Fran Lhotka (25 December 1883 – 26 January 1962) was a Czech-born Croatian composer of classical music.

Lhotka was born in Mladá Vožice near Prague. He was a student of Antonín Dvořák. In 1909, he moved to Zagreb in what is now Croatia. As a professor of the harmony he taught almost every Croatian contemporary composer. He composed orchestral music, music for the stage, chamber music, piano music, film music etc.