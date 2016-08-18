Fran LhotkaBorn 25 December 1883. Died 26 January 1962
Fran Lhotka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1883-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f209efec-105d-4070-bcc2-9baf39f1f2f3
Fran Lhotka Biography (Wikipedia)
Fran Lhotka (25 December 1883 – 26 January 1962) was a Czech-born Croatian composer of classical music.
Lhotka was born in Mladá Vožice near Prague. He was a student of Antonín Dvořák. In 1909, he moved to Zagreb in what is now Croatia. As a professor of the harmony he taught almost every Croatian contemporary composer. He composed orchestral music, music for the stage, chamber music, piano music, film music etc.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fran Lhotka Tracks
Sort by
Violin Concerto in D minor
Fran Lhotka
Violin Concerto in D minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violin Concerto in D minor
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist