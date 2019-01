Garret "Jacknife" Lee is an Irish music producer and mixer. He has worked with a variety of artists, including the Cars, U2, R.E.M., the Killers, Robbie Williams, Snow Patrol, Bloc Party, AFI, the Hives, Weezer, One Direction, Silversun Pickups, Editors and Taylor Swift.

