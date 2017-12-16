Jacknife Lee
Jacknife Lee
Jacknife Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Garret "Jacknife" Lee is an Irish music producer and mixer. He has worked with a variety of artists, including the Cars, U2, R.E.M., the Killers, Robbie Williams, Snow Patrol, Bloc Party, AFI, the Hives, Weezer, One Direction, Silversun Pickups, Editors and Taylor Swift.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacknife Lee Tracks
American Soul
Jacknife Lee
American Soul
American Soul
Last played on
Bursting Of The Backbeat
Jacknife Lee
Bursting Of The Backbeat
Bursting Of The Backbeat
Last played on
1970's Dictator Chic
Jacknife Lee
1970's Dictator Chic
Making Me Money (Switch Remix)
Jacknife Lee
Making Me Money (Switch Remix)
Making Me Money (Switch Remix)
Last played on
Aloha Satellite Special
Jacknife Lee
Aloha Satellite Special
Aloha Satellite Special
Last played on
