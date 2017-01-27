Robert Lopez (born February 23, 1975) is an American songwriter of musicals, best known for co-creating The Book of Mormon and Avenue Q, and for composing the songs featured in the Disney computer-animated films Frozen and Coco. Of only fifteen people who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award, he is the youngest and the quickest (10 years) to win all four, and, as of 2018, is the only person to have won all four awards more than once.