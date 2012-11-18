Litmus are a London-based space rock band formed in 2000 by Martin (bass guitar/vocals), Simon (guitar/vocals) and Ben (drums), joined the following year by Andy Thompson (keyboards, 2001–2007) and Anton (synths). Matt Thompson joined on synth (2002–2004), while Marek replaced Ben in 2003. Oli Mayne (keyboards) joined in 2008, then left in 2010, along with Anton. As of November 2012 the line-up is Martin Litmus (bass/vocals), Simon Fiddler (guitar/vocals), Marek Bublik (drums) and James Hodkinson (keyboards/effects). They are influenced by mid-1970s Hawkwind and Black Sabbath, amongst others.

They have played at festivals across the UK and Europe including Yellowstock (Belgium), The Psychotropic Caravan Festival (Finland), Two Days of Love and Peace (Germany), Burg Herzberg (Germany), Stoned from the Underground (Germany), South of Mainstream (Germany), Swamp Room Happening (Germany), Roadburn (Netherlands), Hard Rock Hell (UK), Hawkfest (UK), Sonic Rock (UK), Sonic Rock Solstice (UK), Celtic Warriors (UK), Cambridge Rock Festival (UK), Eastern Haze (UK).