Ramón Bautista Ortega (born March 8, 1942) is an Argentine singer and actor, better known as Palito Ortega. Ortega It's icon of Popular Argentine Music. Considered one of the main Argentine representatives of the musical style called New wave that marked the Hispanic-American music between the years '60 and '70. Ortega reached international fame, particularly in Latin America and Spain, during the 1960s, when the rock en español style of rock and roll music was popularized among teenagers in the region.