Niko Bellotto is a solo electronic music producer and Dj since late 80s and member of the electronic tango-infused band, Baires. Half-Swedish and Argentinian, Bellotto was born in Sweden and raised in both, Spain, Sweden and Argentina His career spans three decades, first introduced into the electronic field in the early 1980s as a DJ. He subtly blends a variety of styles ranging from house music, tech-house, and rare grooves.

Bellotto created and managed the critically acclaimed Tangent Beats record label based in Stockholm, which has released material from such notable artists as Alexi Delano, Casey Hogan, John Dahlback, and Håkan Lidbo. In 2001 and 2002, he was nominated for two Grammys for his production skills in electronic music and is in demand internationally as a DJ, producer and remixer. With dozens of 12-inch singles, collaborations, and remixes to his credit many which have been released under such esteemed record labels as Defected, Plastic City, Suburbia, Loop, Route 33 as well as his own imprint, Tangent Beats.Currently managing the Eat My House Label featuring his own productions and Music from Sebastian Gudding, Özgür Can, Jusso Pikanen ....