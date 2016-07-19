Noel RobinsonUK gospel artist. Born 11 October 1962
Noel Robinson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p055vtn9.jpg
1962-10-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f20194e5-31df-42b0-8748-b2dc30b0b2b9
Noel Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel Hugh Robinson (born 11 October 1962) is a British Christian musician, who primarily plays and mixes Contemporary Worship Music style with gospel influenced music. He has released four studio albums, O Taste and See in 1996, Worthy in This Place in 2001 with Nu Image, Garment of Praise in 2006 with Nu Image, and Devoted in 2013. His fifth album, a live album, Outrageous Love, is going to be released in September 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noel Robinson Tracks
Sort by
Rain
Noel Robinson
Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vtn9.jpglink
Rain
Last played on
Freedom
Noel Robinson
Freedom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vtn9.jpglink
Freedom
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejmwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-19T22:34:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx21g.jpg
19
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 43 - Protest songs, African folk songs, Reggae and Gospel music
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecdrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-20T22:34:49
20
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 43 - Protest songs, African folk songs, Reggae and Gospel music
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist