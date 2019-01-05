The Swinging Blue JeansBritish Merseybeat band. Formed 1960. Disbanded 30 May 2010
The Swinging Blue Jeans
1960
The Swinging Blue Jeans Biography (Wikipedia)
The Swinging Blue Jeans are a four-piece 1960s British Merseybeat band, best known for their hit singles with the HMV label; "Hippy Hippy Shake", "Good Golly Miss Molly", and "You're No Good", issued in 1964. Subsequent singles released that year and the next made no impression. In 1966, their version of Burt Bacharach and Hal David's "Don't Make Me Over" peaked at no. 31 in the UK Singles Chart, but the group never charted again.
The Swinging Blue Jeans Tracks
Hippy Hippy Shake
The Swinging Blue Jeans
You're No Good
The Swinging Blue Jeans
IT'S TOO LATE NOW
The Swinging Blue Jeans
Don't Make Me Over
The Swinging Blue Jeans
