Booker LittleBorn 2 April 1938. Died 5 October 1961
Booker Little
1938-04-02
Booker Little Biography (Wikipedia)
Booker Little Jr. (April 2, 1938 – October 5, 1961) was an American jazz trumpeter and composer. He appeared on recordings, both as side-man and as leader. Little was closely associated with Max Roach, but also performed with John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy and was strongly influenced by Sonny Rollins and Clifford Brown. He died at age 23.
Bee Tee's Minor Plea
Booker Little
Bee Tee's Minor Plea
Bee Tee's Minor Plea
Man Of Words
Booker Little
Man Of Words
Man Of Words
Man of Words
Booker Little
Man of Words
Man of Words
After hours
Booker Little
After hours
After hours
If I Should Lose You
Booker Little
If I Should Lose You
If I Should Lose You
Fire Waltz
Booker Little
Fire Waltz
Fire Waltz
Hazy Blues
Booker Little
Hazy Blues
Hazy Blues
Minor Sweet
Booker Little
Minor Sweet
Minor Sweet
