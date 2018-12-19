Brian McNeillBorn 6 April 1950
Brian McNeill
1950-04-06
Brian McNeill Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian McNeill (born 6 April 1950, Falkirk, Scotland) is a Scottish folk multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, record producer and musical director. He was a founding member of Battlefield Band which combined traditional Celtic melodies and new material.
Brian McNeill Tracks
No Gods And Precious Few Heroes
Brian McNeill
No Gods And Precious Few Heroes
No Gods And Precious Few Heroes
Last played on
The Holland Trade
Brian McNeill
The Holland Trade
The Holland Trade
Last played on
The Back O' The North Wind
Brian McNeill
The Back O' The North Wind
The Back O' The North Wind
Last played on
A Mariner Who's Never Been To Sea
Andy McKean & Brian McNeill
A Mariner Who's Never Been To Sea
A Mariner Who's Never Been To Sea
Performer
Last played on
The War O' The Crofters
Brian McNeill
The War O' The Crofters
The War O' The Crofters
Last played on
The Heroes Reels
Brian McNeill
The Heroes Reels
The Heroes Reels
Last played on
Alison Hargreaves / Veillon's / Young Master Haigh
Brian McNeill
Alison Hargreaves / Veillon's / Young Master Haigh
The Gothenburg Reel Set: The Gothenburg Reel; John's Awa Tae France; Danzig Willie's Reel
Brian McNeill
The Gothenburg Reel Set: The Gothenburg Reel; John's Awa Tae France; Danzig Willie's Reel
Heroes Reel
Brian McNeill
Heroes Reel
Heroes Reel
Last played on
The Best O' The Barley
Brian McNeill
The Best O' The Barley
The Best O' The Barley
Last played on
The Boys that broke the Ground
Brian McNeill
The Boys that broke the Ground
The Boys that broke the Ground
Last played on
The Lads o' the Fair
Battlefield Band
The Lads o' the Fair
The Lads o' the Fair
Last played on
THE CONDOLENCES SET: BRIAN MCNEILL'S CONDOLENCES TO MR. MAJOR, MR. PORTILLO AND MR. RIFKIND ON THE SAD EVENTS OF THE 1ST OF MAY
Brian McNeill
THE CONDOLENCES SET: BRIAN MCNEILL'S CONDOLENCES TO MR. MAJOR, MR. PORTILLO AND MR. RIFKIND ON THE SAD EVENTS OF THE 1ST OF MAY
THE SIDEWALK REELS: COLD FROSTRY MORNING/YANKEE DOLLAR/THE TRIP TO MARBLEHEAD
Brian McNeill
THE SIDEWALK REELS: COLD FROSTRY MORNING/YANKEE DOLLAR/THE TRIP TO MARBLEHEAD
Beautiful Dreamer/Traveller's Moon
Brian McNeill
Beautiful Dreamer/Traveller's Moon
Beautiful Dreamer/Traveller's Moon
Last played on
IS GAIDHEAL MI
Brian McNeill
IS GAIDHEAL MI
IS GAIDHEAL MI
Last played on
Strong Women Rule Us With Their Tears
Brian McNeill
Strong Women Rule Us With Their Tears
Strong Women Rule Us With Their Tears
Last played on
Is Gaidheal Mi
Brian McNeill
Is Gaidheal Mi
Is Gaidheal Mi
Last played on
Master Crowley's Reel/Bobby Casey's Reel
Brian McNeill
Master Crowley's Reel/Bobby Casey's Reel
Cold Frosty Morning/Yankee Dollar/The Trip To Marblehead
Brian McNeill
Cold Frosty Morning/Yankee Dollar/The Trip To Marblehead
The Condolences Set
Brian McNeill
The Condolences Set
The Condolences Set
Last played on
Muir and the Master Builder
Brian McNeill
Muir and the Master Builder
The Condolences Set: Brian Mcneill's Condolences To Mr. Major, Mr. Portillo And Mr. Rifkin
Brian McNeill
The Condolences Set: Brian Mcneill's Condolences To Mr. Major, Mr. Portillo And Mr. Rifkin
Molly's Roses / Hamish Henderson's Refusal
Brian McNeill
Molly's Roses / Hamish Henderson's Refusal
The Heron
Brian McNeill
The Heron
The Heron
Last played on
Sunday On The Jar
Brian McNeill
Sunday On The Jar
Sunday On The Jar
Last played on
The Heroes' Reel - Tommy Sheridan's / Annie Lawson / Jocky's Treble Tops / Assynt Crofters
Brian McNeill
The Heroes' Reel - Tommy Sheridan's / Annie Lawson / Jocky's Treble Tops / Assynt Crofters
Mrs. Crotty's Reel/The Shoemaker's Daughter/Return To Campden Town
Brian McNeill
Mrs. Crotty's Reel/The Shoemaker's Daughter/Return To Campden Town
Ewen and the Gold
Brian McNeill
Ewen and the Gold
Ewen and the Gold
Last played on
