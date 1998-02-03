Patrick Hawkins (December 4, 1970 – February 3, 1998), better known by his stage name Fat Pat (also known as Mr. Fat Pat), was an American rapper from Houston, Texas who was a member of DEA (Dead End Alliance) with his brother John "Big Hawk" Hawkins and DJ Screw, and Kay-K, all original members of the Screwed Up Click.

Wreckshop Records released his first two albums, Ghetto Dreams and Throwed In Da Game in 1998 after his death. Later releases were on the Screwed Up Click label.