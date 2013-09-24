Bert ConvyBorn 23 July 1933. Died 15 July 1991
Bert Convy
Bert Convy Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Whalen "Bert" Convy (July 23, 1933 – July 15, 1991) was an American actor, singer, game show host and panelist known for hosting Tattletales, Super Password and Win, Lose or Draw.
Fiddler on the roof - musical
Jerry Bock
Fiddler on the roof - musical
Fiddler on the roof - musical
