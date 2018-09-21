Cho Yong-pil (Hangul: 조용필; born March 21, 1950) is a South Korean pop singer who is considered one of the most influential figures in Korean popular music. He debuted as a member of the rock band Atkins in 1968 and made his solo debut with the hit single "Come Back to Busan Port" in 1976. Cho has released 19 solo albums and has remained consistently popular during his 50-year career.