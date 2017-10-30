Ricarda MerbethSoprano
Ricarda Merbeth
Ricarda Merbeth Tracks
Spinning Chorus (The Flying Dutchman)
Richard Wagner
Spinning Chorus (The Flying Dutchman)
Spinning Chorus (The Flying Dutchman)
Choir
Fidelio
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fidelio
Fidelio
Fidelio (Proms 2017)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fidelio (Proms 2017)
Fidelio (Proms 2017)
Lied der Frauen (Brentano-Lieder, Op.68)
Richard Strauss
Lied der Frauen (Brentano-Lieder, Op.68)
Lied der Frauen (Brentano-Lieder, Op.68)
Orchestra
Amor! (Brentano-Lieder, Op.68)
Richard Strauss
Amor! (Brentano-Lieder, Op.68)
Amor! (Brentano-Lieder, Op.68)
Orchestra
Als mir dein Lied erklang (Brentano-Lieder, Op.68)
Richard Strauss
Als mir dein Lied erklang (Brentano-Lieder, Op.68)
Als mir dein Lied erklang (Brentano-Lieder, Op.68)
Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Beethoven's Fidelio: San Sebastian
Auditorio Kursaal, San Sebastian, SPAIN
2017-08-04T00:32:25
4
Aug
2017
Beethoven's Fidelio: San Sebastian
20:00
Proms 2017: Prom 9: Beethoven – Fidelio
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-21T00:32:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w2zdp.jpg
21
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 9: Beethoven – Fidelio
