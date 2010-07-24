Brotha Lynch HungBorn 10 January 1969
Brotha Lynch Hung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1fa0780-a922-4f0f-b43e-30331b520238
Brotha Lynch Hung Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Danell Mann (born January 10, 1969), better known by his stage name Brotha Lynch Hung, is an American rapper and record producer from Sacramento, California. Since the release of his debut EP 24 Deep in 1993, Brotha Lynch Hung has sold 3.4 million CDs Through 15 different projects independently, and has been described as an innovator of horrorcore and one of the forefathers of the genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brotha Lynch Hung Tracks
Sort by
Meat
Brotha Lynch Hung
Meat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meat
Last played on
Brotha Lynch Hung Links
Back to artist