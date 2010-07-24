Kevin Danell Mann (born January 10, 1969), better known by his stage name Brotha Lynch Hung, is an American rapper and record producer from Sacramento, California. Since the release of his debut EP 24 Deep in 1993, Brotha Lynch Hung has sold 3.4 million CDs Through 15 different projects independently, and has been described as an innovator of horrorcore and one of the forefathers of the genre.