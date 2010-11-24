Anna Bon di VeneziaBorn 1739
Anna Bon di Venezia
1739
Anna Bon di Venezia Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Bon (1738 – after 1769) was an Italian composer and performer. Her parents were both involved in music and traveled internationally; her father was the Bolognese artist Girolamo Bon, a librettist and scenographer, and her mother was the singer Rosa Ruvinetti Bon.
Divertimento in A Op 3 No. 6
