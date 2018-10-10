Larry CarltonBorn 2 March 1948
Larry Carlton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-03-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1f81989-dfa9-4bd3-805e-dcf3900c43e3
Larry Carlton Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Eugene Carlton (born March 2, 1948) is an American guitarist who built his career as a studio musician in the 1970s and '80s for acts such as Steely Dan and Joni Mitchell. He has participated in thousands of recording sessions, recorded on hundreds of albums in many genres, for television and movies, and on more than 100 gold records. He has been a member of the jazz fusion groups The Crusaders and Fourplay and has maintained a long solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Carlton Tracks
Sort by
The Nightfly
Larry Carlton
The Nightfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06w18vc.jpglink
The Nightfly
Last played on
She's Out Of My Life
Larry Carlton
She's Out Of My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlx8.jpglink
She's Out Of My Life
Last played on
Hill St. Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
Mike Post
Hill St. Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hill St. Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
Last played on
Theme From Hill Street Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
Mike Post
Theme From Hill Street Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From Hill Street Blues (feat. Larry Carlton)
Last played on
Coyote
Larry Carlton
Coyote
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
Coyote
Last played on
Let it Be Me
Niall O'Sullivan
Let it Be Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let it Be Me
Last played on
BLACK CROW
Jaco Pastorius
BLACK CROW
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqysw.jpglink
BLACK CROW
Last played on
A Strange Boy
Bobbye Hall
A Strange Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
A Strange Boy
Last played on
Down To You
Joni Mitchell
Down To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
Down To You
Last played on
Friday Night Shuffle
Larry Carlton
Friday Night Shuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friday Night Shuffle
Last played on
Who's the Boss
Larry Carlton
Who's the Boss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who's the Boss
Last played on
Larry Carlton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist