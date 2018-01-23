Anthony PerkinsBorn 4 April 1932. Died 12 September 1992
Anthony Perkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1f804da-7d94-4f92-bb1d-ff65d3d5edeb
Anthony Perkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Perkins (April 4, 1932 – September 12, 1992) was an American actor and singer. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his second film, Friendly Persuasion, but is best known for playing Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960) and its three sequels. His other films include Fear Strikes Out (1957), The Matchmaker (1958), On the Beach (1959), Tall Story (1960), The Trial (1962), Phaedra (1962), Five Miles to Midnight (1962), Pretty Poison (1968), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), Mahogany (1975), North Sea Hijack (1979), The Black Hole (1979), and Crimes of Passion (1984).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anthony Perkins Tracks
Sort by
Three times a day [from 'Tell me more!']
George Gershwin
Three times a day [from 'Tell me more!']
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Anthony Perkins
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Last played on
The Only Girl In The World
Anthony Perkins
The Only Girl In The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley
Anthony Perkins
Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley
Last played on
How About You
Anthony Perkins
How About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How About You
Last played on
Moonlight Swim'
Anthony Perkins
Moonlight Swim'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonlight Swim'
Last played on
If You Were The Only Girl In The World
Anthony Perkins
If You Were The Only Girl In The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LAutomne A Paris
Anthony Perkins
LAutomne A Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LAutomne A Paris
Last played on
But Beautiful
Anthony Perkins
But Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
But Beautiful
Last played on
Anthony Perkins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist