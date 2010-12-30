Rachel Christine Proctor (born August 11, 1974) is an American country music artist. Before signing to a record deal, she co-wrote Martina McBride's 2002 single "Where Would You Be". By 2003, Proctor had signed to BNA Records, releasing her debut single "Days Like This" that year. This song, which peaked at number 24 on the country charts, was the first of four singles from her 2004 debut album Where I Belong. Proctor's only album for the label, it also produced her highest-charting single in the number 18 "Me and Emily". Although she has not charted a single since 2004, she has written singles for Jessica Simpson and Jesse Lee. Proctor has also had songs recorded by Blake Shelton, Gary Allan, Jana Kramer, Lauren Alaina, and Kenny Loggins. In March 2013 Rachel signed an exclusive songwriting agreement with Big Tractor Music Publishing. Big Tractor is owned by producer Scott Hendricks.